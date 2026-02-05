Oregon State adds JUCO EDGE signing from Adrian Onyiego

Navarro College JUCO edge rusher Adrian Onyiego has signed with the Oregon State Beavers to continue his collegiate career.

A native of Rogers, Minnesota, Onyiego originally began his collegiate career with the Wyoming Cowboys as a three-star prospect. He would not appear in any games for the Cowboys before working his way to Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining to play with the Beavers.

Other programs that were in the mix for the JUCO edge rusher included Campbell, Prairie View A&M, Bethune-Cookman, University of West Georgia, Southeast Missouri, South Alabama, Norfolk State, Murray State, and Southern Miss.

Onyiego was one of five players who signed with the Beavers on Wednesday, joining running back Tre Garrison, offensvie lineman Michael Langi, safety Xander Chisolm, and running back AJ Newberry.

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER – @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @DylanCCOn3, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter