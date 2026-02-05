Oregon State adds JUCO safety Xander Chisolm to 2026 recruiting class

The Oregon State Beavers have added class of 2026 JUCO safety Xander Chisolm to their roster for the upcoming season. He’ll have two years of eligibility to play with the Beavers.

Chisolm was announced on Wednesday as a member of the Beavers’ five additions as part of their national signing day festivities.

Chisholm, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety, will come to Corvallis after spending time at Fullerton College in Fullerton, California, after playing high school football at Liberty High School in Bakersfield, California.

This season, Chisolm recorded 40 total tackles, including 26 solo tackles and one interception. His best game of the season was a six-tackle performance against Bakerfield, which included one tackle for loss. He also had two tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception against Pasadena City, one week later.

Chisolm was one of five players who signed with the Beavers on Wednesday, joining running back Tre Garrison, offensive lineman Michael Langi, safety Xander Chisolm, and running back AJ Newberry.

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER – @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @DylanCCOn3, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter