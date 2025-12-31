Oregon State Announces Ricky Brumfield As ST Coordinator/CBs Coach

Oregon State and head coach JaMarcus Shephard continue to fill out the Beavers’ staff as they made a hire official on Wednesday morning. Former Syracuse special teams coordinator Ryan Wallace will serve as the ST coordinator and cornerbacks coach. His hire also clears up a big question we recently had: who on staff would take the role of CB coach…

Brumfield comes to Oregon State following a one-year stint at Syracuse on Fran Brown’s staff, where his punting unit ranked 18th in NET punting yards, and his kicker went 12-of-14 on field goals and 22-of-22 on extra points.

Between his time with the Orangemen, Georgia Tech, Florida International, Virginia, UTSA, Western Kentucky, Nicholls State, and Fairmont State, Brumfield boasts over 20 years of special teams experience, in addition to serving as the cornerbacks coach during his time with the Yellow Jackets.

“Ricky Brumfield arrives here at Oregon State University with a wealth of knowledge coaching multiple positions on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” Shephard said via release. “He has also been an elite special teams coordinator, having taken teams from being relatively unknown to being some of the best special teams units in the country. More than anything else, Ricky is an excellent recruiter and builds elite relationships with his players. We are excited to have Ricky Brumfield.”

Brumfield also has extensive NFL experience as he’s served in NFL Minority coaching fellowships with the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and the Tennessee Titans.

“I’m excited to get to work by serving our players, campus, and community by doing whatever we can to win, on and off the field,” Brumfield added via release. “My family and I are eager to entrench ourselves in the Corvallis community for years to come. Go Beavs!”

Before his time with the Yellowjackets, where he oversaw CBs and ST, Brumfield served on Mike McIntyre’s Florida Atlantic staff in 2022. He served as the associate head coach, special teams coordinator, and outside linebackers coach for just a single season. Still, the Panthers significantly improved their special teams performance from the 2021 campaign.

One of Brumfield’s longest stints came when he served at Virginia from 2018 to 2021, serving on Bronco Mendenhall’s staff as special teams coordinator, but also coaching tight ends in 2020 and cornerbacks in 2021.

In his first season, his punt unit led the ACC and ranked seventh in the country in punt return defense, allowing just 3.21 yards per return. It was a 110-spot improvement after he inherited a unit that finished 117th nationally in 2017. In 2019, his unit set single-season records for kick-return yardage (1,204) and average (28.7). He coached standout Joe Reed, who left Virginia having tallied over 3,000 kick return yards in his career. He also coached kicker Brian Delaney, who set a new program record for kicking points under Brumfield’s guidance in 2019.

He also served a two-year stint at UTSA from 2016-17, as the Roadrunners’ special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. In his first season in San Antonio, his special teams units set several school records, including punting average (42.0), touchbacks (27), points (79) and extra points (43). In his second season, kicker Jared Sackett was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, while his punter Yannis Routsas, was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award.

Brumfield’s experience working with Shephard came when the duo were both at Western Kentucky for three seasons. Brumfield was the STC and the CB coach for the Hilltoppers, and their special teams results ranked near the top of the conference. Kicker Garrett Schwettman led the nation in field goal percentage at 93.8 percent in his final season with the Hilltoppers.

Before his time with the Hilltoppers, Brumfield led the special teams unit at FCS Nicholls State, where his unit blocked six kicks in 2011 and ranked 14th in FCS in kick return average. His time with Nicholls saw effective punting with Cory Kemps top-10 in punt average, and Chika Madu became the program’s all-time leader in kick return yards.

Before his time with the Colonels, he spent seven seasons at D2 Fairmont State, serving as special teams coordinator and receivers coach. A New Orleans native, Brumfield played his college ball at Utah State as a receiver before getting his coaching start with Union (KY) College.

