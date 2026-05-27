Oregon State Baseball "Felt Deserving Of Hosting" But Looks Ahead To Eugene Regional

Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, pitchers Ethan Kleinschmidt, Eric Segura, and Trey Morris, infielder/outfielder Nyan Hayes, and outfielder Easton Talt as the team prepares to square off with Washington State at the Eugene Regional on Friday…

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