Oregon State Baseball Not Selected As Regional Host

Following a 43-12 campaign that saw the Oregon State baseball team not lose a series all season, the Beavers and Corvallis were not among the 16 NCAA Baseball Regional host sites announced on Sunday evening.



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🚨 2026 DI Baseball Regional Host Sites 🚨



👉 https://t.co/4UMGre4vOL



The 16 sites are listed in alphabetical order.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/fZn8Ism7HE — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 25, 2026

The Beavers will learn where they’re playing in the postseason on Monday morning as the NCAA Baseball Selection Show is expected to start at approximately 9:00 a.m. on the West Coast on ESPN2.

As of Sunday evening, Oregon State’s RPI was 19th. The Beavers went 2-3 in Q1 games, 10-3 in Q2 matchups, 17-2 in Q3 games, and 14-4 in Q4 games. Several other advanced metrics favored the Beavers as well, with Oregon State’s ELO ranking at 14 and their DSR at 14, but ultimatley it wasn’t enough to host in the eyes of the committee.

Oregon State’s best chance of staying on the West Coast will likely be in the Eugene Regional, but we’ll be waiting to see where the committee ultimately places the Beavers on Monday morning.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Oregon State baseball in the postseason

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