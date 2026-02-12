Oregon State Football 2026 Schedule Released

After a highly anticipated release, the Oregon State football team has its 2026 schedule.

The Pac-12 Conference elected to reveal the football schedule via a live-streamed, Pac-12 After Dark broadcast. The Beavers will be led by JaMarcus Shephard in his first year leading the program into the new-look Pac-12 in 2026.

The nonconference schedule is highlighted with a home matchup against Texas Tech on September 12th, likely a highly-ranked opponent coming into Reser Stadium. There’s also a home matchup with FCS Montana, which will be transitioning into the post-Bobby Hauck era. The Beavers will open the 2026 season with a road matchup against Houston, and will venture back to the Lone Star State for a matchup with UTEP on September 26th.

The Beavers will host six games at Reser Stadium, including San Diego State, Washington State, Texas State, and Utah State as part of the new Pac-12 Conference. The Beavers’ conference road matchups will be at Colorado State, Fresno State, Boise State, and likely Washington State.

For more on how the schedule’s format works, see the graphics/notes below the schedule.

Oregon State’s 2026 Schedule

September 5th – @ Houston

September 12th – vs Texas Tech

September 19th – vs Montana

September 26th – @ UTEP

October 3rd – at Colorado State

October 10th – vs. San Diego State

October 17th – vs. Washington State

October 24th – BYE

October 30th or 31st – at Fresno State

November 7th – vs. Texas State

November 14th – at Boise State

November 21st – vs. Utah State

Nov. 28 – FLEX (road game)

Dec. 4 – Pac-12 Championship Game (Friday)

Pac-12 Schedule Notes

“We can’t wait to kick off the new era of Pac-12 football,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “Today’s schedule release is a major milestone on our path to launch, and the creativity behind our 2026 format reflects the strategic vision for what this conference will become. With national coverage across CBS Sports, USA Network and The CW, the new Pac-12 will debut on a national stage from day one.”

2026 Pac-12 Schedule Overview

A four-game non-conference slate to begin the season over Weeks 1-4 (Sept. 5-26).

A seven-game round-robin slate for league-play over an eight-week span, with one bye week each during that stretch from Weeks 5-12 (Oct. 3 – Nov. 21).

A home-and-home flex matchup among the league’s eight football members to conclude the regular season in Week 13 (Nov. 28), which will be considered a non-conference matchup for standings.

Home-and-Home Flex Matchup

For 2026 and the league’s home-and-home flex matchup to conclude the regular season in Week 13, the Pac-12 will retain the right to adjust matchups based on the best interests of the league, including College Football Playoff (CFP) considerations at that time. Projected matchups for the final week on Saturday, Nov. 28, not to be confirmed until six days prior at latest, include:

Boise State at Utah State

Texas State at Colorado State

San Diego State at Fresno State

Oregon State at Washington State

2026 Pac-12 Football Championship Game Format

In addition to its schedule release, the Pac-12 also announced its championship for the first season of the new league will be hosted at the home venue of the highest seed. Set to take place on Friday, Dec. 4, the new Pac-12’s 2026 football title game will be featured on CBS and Paramount+ as part of the conference’s new media partnerships with CBS Sports, USA Sports and CW Sports. Following its seven-game slate of conference-play, where each team will face every other team once, the Pac-12 title’s matchup will be determined upon the conclusion of Week 12 (Nov. 21), two weeks ahead of the championship game.

JOIN BEAVERSEDGE for inside access on Oregon State Athletics & MORE!

With the Oregon State football program officially ushering in the JaMarcus Shephard era, Beaver men’s and women’s basketball underway, and OSU baseball on the horizon, now is the time to join BeaversEdge!

We’ll also have key updates from the upcoming transfer portal window, and the latest on who’s joining JaMarcus Shephard’s staff…

BeaversEdge.com provides everything that passionate Oregon State fans need—exclusive, wall-to-wall coverage of the Oregon State athletics athletes and recruiting.

JOIN BEAVERSEDGE NOW FOR 1$

Not a subscriber? That’s okay! It’s never too late to subscribe to BeaversEdge. Not only will you get access to each week’s full visitors list, but you’ll also have the following perks to go along with your subscription!

* Access to The Dam Board, our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Oregon State diehard fans as well as the BeaversEdge staff.

* In-depth breakdowns — BeaversEdge provides the latest analytics, stats, and more on the Beavers, their opponents, and more. Each week, dive deeper into the Beavers’ previous game and future opponents.

*Dedicated team coverage — BeaversEdge every week is ready to provide the latest scoops and coverage on Oregon State football, basketball, and baseball. We keep you locked in with Mitch Canham’s squad this offseason with updates, as well as our two basketball teams. Scott Rueck’s Oregon State women’s basketball team is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and will be looking for more, while Wayne Tinkle’s men’s squad will be retooling its roster as well!

* Complete recruiting coverage — We keep you up to speed on all of Oregon State’s efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who the Beavers are targeting from the day they’re offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.

* Full network access — On top of our coverage at BeaversEdge, you’ll also receive FULL ACCESS to ALL On3 fan sites and national message boards, access to Rivals recruiting and high school coverage, featuring the biggest names in the recruiting inudstry, and access to On3’s national talent including some of the nation’s top college analysts in Andy Staples, Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, and more.

If that’s not enough, there’s another benefit to signing up for BeaversEdge today!

Join BeaversEdge now for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/beavers-edge/join/

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER – @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @DylanCCOn3, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter