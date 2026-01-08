Oregon State Football Announces Five Staff Hires

Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard has made the hiring of four new staffers official on Wednesday afternoon, with Lance Guidry, Kirk Barron, Lee Marks, Dan Rowe, & Ron McKeefery.

For the latest on Oregon State’s staff, check out our Assistant Coach Hotboard, and for the latest player movement, keep tabs with our Offseason Movement Tracker...

Guidry will serve as the program’s co-defensive coordinator, along with fellow DC/LBs Cort Dennison, in addition to coaching the safeties. Guidry is coming off a season as a defensive analyst on LSU’s defensive staff, working closely with DC Blake Baker.

“Lance Guidry hired me in my first year of collegiate coaching and it is my pleasure to bring him on to the staff at Oregon State as the leader of our defense,” Shephard said. “He’ll bring a passion, energy and excitement, but a brand of defense that Beaver Nation will enjoy while also enjoying his Cajun personality.”

An alumnus of McNeese State, Guidry served as head coach of his alma mater from 2016-18 and was also interim head coach for bowl games during stints with Miami and Western Kentucky. He finished with a career record of 22-13 during his time as a head coach, and will bring HC experience to Shephard’s staff.

“I’m so excited to get the opportunity to help lead the Beavers defense,” Guidry said. “I am even more excited to get the opportunity to work with Coach Shep again. His passion and energy are contagious, but his humility as a person is second to none.”

Guidry has also served as DC at Marshall (2021-22), Miami (2023-24), and is coming off a year with the LSU defensive staff and rising DC Blake Baker as an analyst. He’s also spent time at the HS level in Louisiana, Miami (OH), Southeastern Louisiana, and Florida Atlantic.

The Miami defense ranked No. 2 in the ACC in yards allowed per game (327.2) in 2024, while his 2023 defense finished No. 2 in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (105.62).

At Marshall in 2022, his defensive unit that ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense (16.0) and passes intercepted (18), eighth in total defense (294.5), ninth in first down defense (200), 12th in defensive touchdowns (3), 16th in team sacks (2.92), 19th in red zone defense (76.7) and 22nd tackles for loss (6.9) and fumbles recovered (11).

His time as DC at Western Kentucky overlaps with when Shephard was getting his start under Willie Taggart as an analyst.

Rowe will serve as the nickels coach, coaching the nickelbacks in the defensive backfield, joining CB coach Ricky Brumfield and safeties coach Guidry.

“Dan Rowe has been with me at a number of different stops on the West Coast and Midwest, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and great communication skills,” Shephard said. “He is the ultimate people person. He will continue to develop relationships with our players, staff and everyone involved in this community. He is a true players coach.”

He comes to Corvallis after spending the past two seasons on Jeff Brohm’s staff at Louisville as a defensive analyst, working closely with the DBs. The Cardinal defense had big improvements from his first to second year, climbing from 64th to 17th nationally in total defense, 100th to 25th in passing defense, 36th to 18th in third-down defense, 97th to second in opponent plays of 40-plus yards, and 68th to 12th in points per drive.

“I am honored that Coach Shephard has chosen me as part of his first staff at Oregon State University,” Rowe said. “This is a proud program with rich history, and I look forward to helping develop the young men of our team as they climb to reach their dreams and goals as Beavers. I have ultimate confidence that Coach Shephard’s leadership will elevate the program to the standards all alumni, fans and university associates will take pride in.”

Rowe’s connections to Shephard run deep, as he joined the WKU staff for the 2014 and 2015 seasons as a defensive graduate assistant before also joining Shephard on Mike Leach’s staff in 2016. When Shephard was hired at Purdue in 2017, Rowe also left WSU, where he spent four seasons with the Boilermakers there as defensive quality control.

He’s also worked at Alderson Broaddus University as the defensive coordinator and one season at Western Kentucky as a defensive analyst.

Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard speaks during his introductory press conference at Reser Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.

Barron will join Oregon State after spending this past season at the University of Alabama as an assistant offensive line coach and offensive analyst.

“It has been awesome to see Kirk Barron grow from being a player to being an elite football coach,” Shephard said. “He has been around some of the best offensive line coaches in the country and brings all that knowledge here to Corvallis. He has an affectious personality and he has the energy necessary to get our offensive line moving in the direction to create the success and toughness that we need in this program. I love that Kirk Barron is going to take on this challenge and he will do it with a lot of passion and excitement.”

Barron played collegiatley for Purdue (2014-17), overlapping with Shephard’s time with the Boilermakers before beginning his coaching career. He was a standout, starting 25 consecutive games at center and being a two-time team captain. He also worked with the offensive lines as a graduate assistant at West Virginia University and the University of Oregon.

“I am beyond grateful that Coach Shephard allowed me to be the offensive line coach here at Oregon State, to lead such a storied unit within our program is truly humbling,” Barron said. “I have known coach Shephard since my playing days at Purdue University and he is the first head coach to believe in me to run a room, and I am eager to prove him right! My wife, Amber, and I are excited to make the move and make an impact at Oregon State. Go Beavs!”

During his young coaching career, he worked with several NFL players such as Darrian Dalcourt, Alex Forsyth, Steven Jones, TJ Bass, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Tyler Booker, Zach Frazier, Wyatt Milum, and JC Latham.

Marks will serve as the Beavers’ RB coach and and associate head coach after serving as Washington’s RB coach during the two years of the Kalen DeBoer run. He comes to Oregon State from Memphis, where he’s been on Ryan Silverfield’s staff the past two seasons.

“Lee Marks is first and foremost a family man, and he will build this family here at Oregon State University,” Shephard said. “He is also an elite teacher, an effective communicator and someone who truly cares about the process of helping young people develop into the person they want to be. He is someone who truly sees the big picture of what a program is supposed to look like and feel like. I look forward to him helping me build this program at Oregon State.”

Marks’ RBs with the Huskies were impactful, with Dillon Johnson (1,195 yards, 16 TD) in 2023 and Cam Davis & Wayne Taulapapa in 2022 combining for 1,409 yards and 24 TD. Marks has spent the past two years at Memphis, with Mario Anderson running for 1,305 yards and 18 scores in ’24, while this past season, he featured three RBs that combined for 1,511 yards and 21 scores.

“I am incredibly grateful to Coach Shephard for the opportunity to join the Oregon State family,” Marks said. “His vision, leadership and relentless commitment to excellence are what drew me here. Oregon State is a place that values people, development and winning with purpose. My family and I are excited to be part of Beaver Nation. I’m fired up to get to work developing our players, establishing a standard of toughness and accountability, and helping elevate this program on and off the field.”

Marks also served as the interim HC for the Bulldogs in 2021 during their bowl game after DeBoer left for Washington, leading them to a New Mexico Bowl win. At Fresno State, he coached All-Mountain West RB Ronnie Rivers, who ranks as the schools’ all-time rushing touchdowns leader.

Before Fresno State, Marks spent six seasons at his alma mater, Boise State, under Bryan Harsin, overseeing standout running backs Jeremy McNichols, Alexander Mattison, & George Holani, with McNichols and Mattison topping 1,000 yards back-to-back and Holani once.

A Boise State alumnus (2001-2005) and a California native, Marks has mostly spent his playing/coaching career on the West Coast and the Pacific Northwest, too. He tallied 2,400 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns during his career, was named Boise’s offensive MVP in ’05 and earned All-Western Athletic Conference accolades two times. He’s also spent time at Arkansas State, South Dakota State, where he coached future NFL RB Zach Zenner, and University of Sioux Falls.

McKeefery will serve as Shephard’s Chief of Staff, after serving as a special assistant to Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer this past season. He boasts more than 25 years of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels.

“Ron McKeefery brings a wealth of knowledge to the Oregon State program, having administered programs all over the world,” Shephard said. “His ability to help build and develop a nationally ranked football team has been put on display at numerous locations. I look forward to working arm-in-arm with Ron to build this program at Oregon State.”

Before joining DeBoer at Alabama, he served with DeBoer at Washington during his stint there, working as the strength and conditioning coach. He’s also worked at USF, Tennessee, Fresno State and Eastern Michigan.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Coach JaMarcus Shephard again,” McKeefery said. “We have an established foundation of trust and shared standards. I’m looking forward to supporting Coach Shephard and the Oregon State football program in any way I can.”

McKeefery has held strength and conditioning roles with multiple professional teams, including the Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. He has also collaborated with the United States Special Forces, Team USA Football and the Chinese Olympic Committee.

He has trained more than 150 players who have gone on to careers in the National Football League and mentored more than 100 individuals who have become strength and conditioning coaches at the collegiate or professional level. His proteges include three coaches who have won MLB or NBA championships and two recipients of national strength coach of the year honors in football.

McKeefery was honored as a two-time Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year in both 2016 (National Strength and Conditioning Association) and 2008 (Professional Football Strength and Conditioning Society). He was also named the 2020 International Coach of the Year by S&C Education in the United Kingdom.

For the latest on Oregon State’s staff, check out our Assistant Coach Hotboard, and for the latest player movement, keep tabs with our Offseason Movement Tracker...

JOIN BEAVERSEDGE for inside access on Oregon State Athletics & MORE!

With the Oregon State football program officially ushering in the JaMarcus Shephard era, Beavers men’s and women’s basketball underway, and OSU baseball on the horizon, now is the time to join BeaversEdge!

We’ll also have key updates from the upcoming transfer portal window, and the latest on who’s joining JaMarcus Shephard’s staff…

BeaversEdge.com provides everything that passionate Oregon State fans need—exclusive, wall-to-wall coverage of the Oregon State athletics athletes and recruiting.

JOIN BEAVERSEDGE NOW FOR 1$

Not a subscriber? That’s okay! It’s never too late to subscribe to BeaversEdge. Not only will you get access to each week’s full visitors list, but you’ll also have the following perks to go along with your subscription!

* Access to The Dam Board, our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Oregon State diehard fans as well as the BeaversEdge staff.

* In-depth breakdowns — BeaversEdge provides the latest analytics, stats, and more on the Beavers, their opponents, and more. Each week, dive deeper into the Beavers’ previous game and future opponents.

*Dedicated team coverage — BeaversEdge every week is ready to provide the latest scoops and coverage on Oregon State football, basketball, and baseball. We keep you locked in with Mitch Canham’s squad this offseason with updates, as well as our two basketball teams. Scott Rueck’s Oregon State women’s basketball team is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and will be looking for more, while Wayne Tinkle’s men’s squad will be retooling its roster as well!

* Complete recruiting coverage — We keep you up to speed on all of Oregon State’s efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who the Beavers are targeting from the day they’re offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.

* Full network access — On top of our coverage at BeaversEdge, you’ll also receive FULL ACCESS to ALL On3 fan sites and national message boards, access to Rivals recruiting and high school coverage, featuring the biggest names in the recruiting inudstry, and access to On3’s national talent including some of the nation’s top college analysts in Andy Staples, Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, and more.

If that’s not enough, there’s another benefit to signing up for BeaversEdge today!

Join BeaversEdge now for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/beavers-edge/join/

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER – @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @DylanCCOn3, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter