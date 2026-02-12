Oregon State Football Announces Joe Seumalo As Defensive Tackles Coach

The Oregon State football program and head coach JaMarcus Shephard have made another hire official as longtime Beavers’ assistant Joe Seumalo returns to Corvallis as the Beavers’ defensive tackles coach.

“Joe Seumalo has history here in Corvallis,” Shephard said via press release. “When you walk down the halls of the Valley Football Center, you see the faces all over the walls of players who have come and gone, and many of them are players that Joe coached. His connection with Polynesian players and ability to relate and develop all players makes him a valuable asset to our football program. We welcome Joe Seumalo back to the staff.”

Seumalo comes to Oregon State after a stint with Pittsburgh in 2025 as the defensive line coach. He was also the DL coach in 2024 at Arizona. He served as Oregon State’s DL coach from 2006-14 on Mike Riley’s staff, overseeing some great production from the interior of the DL.

“I’m happy to be home,” Seumalo said. “Four of my kids went to Oregon State and it’s great to be back at a place we all love.”

Seumalo followed head coach Brent Brennan to Arizona’s coaching staff in 2024 after serving as defensive line coach with the San Jose State Spartans since 2017. It was his second stint with the Spartans after serving as an assistant in 2005. He coached Viliami Fehoko (2022) and Cade Hall (2020) to Mountain West Defensive Player of the year honors.

He also served as an assistant coach at UNLV in 2015 and at Arizona State in 2016.

Several players that Seumalo coached became NFL Draft picks, including Chris Cocong (2006, third round, Philadelphia Eagles), Victor Butler (2009, fourth round, Dallas Cowboys), Slade Norris (2009, fourth round, Oakland Raiders), Stephen Paea (2011, second round, Chicago Bears), Gabe Miller (2011, fifth round, Kansas City Chiefs), Obum Gwacham (2015, sixth round, Seattle Seahawks) and Viliami Fehoko (2023, fourth round, Dallas Cowboys).

Seumalo arrived at Oregon State in 2006 after spending one year as the defensive line coach at San Jose State University. Before his time Bay Area, he spent four years as the defensive line coach at Cal Poly University in San Luis, Obispo.

