Oregon State Football Announces Mark Hagen As DL Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator

The Oregon State football program and head coach JaMarcus Shephard have made another hire official on Thursday afternoon as the Beavers announced former Louisville defensive line coach Mark Hagen will serve as the defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator.

For a look at the Beavers’ full staff, check out our Assistant Coach Hotboard

“Coach Hagen has been an elite coach on the defensive line from the moment that he stepped on the field as a coach,” Shephard said. “He brings a wealth of experience from various institutions and conferences across college football to Corvallis and can develop at a high level regardless of where the team sat in the conference. We welcome Coach Hagen as a former coordinator and elite defensive line coach.”

Hagen boasts over 30 years of experience at the collegiate level and was last at the University of Louisville the past three seasons as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. He has also coached at Purdue, Texas, Indiana, Texas A&M, and Northern Illinois. He followed Jeff Brohm to Louisville from Purdue, and also overlapped with Shephard during their time with the Boilermakers.

“I’m honored and thankful to be a part of JaMarcus Shephard’s initial staff at Oregon State University,” Hagen said. “Oregon State has a proud football history, and I’m excited to get started in Corvallis.”

Hagen helped lead the Cardinal defense to one of the best in the nation against the run, limiting its opponents to less than 100 yards rushing per game. Defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte was named Second Team All-American and First Team All-ACC in 2023 after recording 11 sacks. Gillotte was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before following Brohm to Louisville, Hagen was the co-defensive coordinator at Purdue in 2021 and 2022. He made an immediate impact in 2021, helping the Boilermakers’ defense allow 22.4 points per game, ranking 34th in the country, to improve on their No. 67 ranking from the 2020 campaign (29.8 ppg). Following the season, George Karlaftis earned All-America and First Team All-Big Ten honors.

In 2022, the Purdue defense finished in the Top 20 nationally in interceptions (15) and held four opponents to less than 100 yards on the ground.

Hagen also served as as the defensive line coach at Texas (2020) and before the Longhorns served as Indiana’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 2015-18. He also had stops at Texas A&M, and Northern Illinois. He was also a standout linebacker for Indiana during his playing career.

JOIN BEAVERSEDGE for inside access on Oregon State Athletics & MORE!

With the Oregon State football program officially ushering in the JaMarcus Shephard era, Beaver men’s and women’s basketball underway, and OSU baseball on the horizon, now is the time to join BeaversEdge!

We’ll also have key updates from the upcoming transfer portal window, and the latest on who’s joining JaMarcus Shephard’s staff…

BeaversEdge.com provides everything that passionate Oregon State fans need—exclusive, wall-to-wall coverage of the Oregon State athletics athletes and recruiting.

JOIN BEAVERSEDGE NOW FOR 1$

Not a subscriber? That’s okay! It’s never too late to subscribe to BeaversEdge. Not only will you get access to each week’s full visitors list, but you’ll also have the following perks to go along with your subscription!

* Access to The Dam Board, our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Oregon State diehard fans as well as the BeaversEdge staff.

* In-depth breakdowns — BeaversEdge provides the latest analytics, stats, and more on the Beavers, their opponents, and more. Each week, dive deeper into the Beavers’ previous game and future opponents.

*Dedicated team coverage — BeaversEdge every week is ready to provide the latest scoops and coverage on Oregon State football, basketball, and baseball. We keep you locked in with Mitch Canham’s squad this offseason with updates, as well as our two basketball teams. Scott Rueck’s Oregon State women’s basketball team is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and will be looking for more, while Wayne Tinkle’s men’s squad will be retooling its roster as well!

* Complete recruiting coverage — We keep you up to speed on all of Oregon State’s efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who the Beavers are targeting from the day they’re offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.

* Full network access — On top of our coverage at BeaversEdge, you’ll also receive FULL ACCESS to ALL On3 fan sites and national message boards, access to Rivals recruiting and high school coverage, featuring the biggest names in the recruiting inudstry, and access to On3’s national talent including some of the nation’s top college analysts in Andy Staples, Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, and more.

If that’s not enough, there’s another benefit to signing up for BeaversEdge today!

Join BeaversEdge now for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/beavers-edge/join/

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER – @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @DylanCCOn3, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter