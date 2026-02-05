Oregon State Football Announces Mike MacIntyre As DC/Safeties Coach

After being first reported several weeks ago, the Oregon State football program has officially hired Mike MacIntyre as the Beavers’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, head coach JaMarcus Shephard announced on Thursday afternoon.

For a look at the Beavers’ full staff, check out our Assistant Coach Hotboard

“Coach MacIntyre brings a wealth of knowledge as a former head coach but also a defensive play caller at various conferences throughout college football,” Shephard said. “He has a track record of developing talent, while also hiring his former players to be a part of his staff. That told me a lot about the man as much as it did about the coach.”

The former San Jose State, Colorado and Florida International head coach brings over 35 years of coaching experience, including a five-year stint in the NFL. In addition to his head coaching stops, he has been a DC at Ole Miss, Memphis, Duke, & Temple. Most recently, he’s served as a defensive analyst for Jeff Lebby at Mississippi State.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Coach Shephard and Oregon State University for the opportunity to be the defensive coordinator at a program with a proud football history and a standard of excellence both on and off the field,” MacIntyre said. “Excited to build something special and can’t wait to get to work.”

MacIntyre was the Consensus National Coach of the Year in 2016 after leading the Buffs to their first winning season since 2005, posting a 10-4 record and claiming the Pac-12 South Division Title. While at SJSU, he was named the Grant Teaff National Coach of the Year after leading the Spartans to the program’s first ranking in the final BCS standings (No. 24) following a 10-2 mark in 2012. In 2009, he was named the AFCA FBS Assistant Coach of the Year while serving as Duke’s defensive coordinator.

During his time with the Memphis, the Tigers led the American Conference in defensive touchdowns (23rd nationally) and ranked 13th nationally in turnovers gained (20), 17th in interceptions (12), and 19th in red zone defense (.744).

In his lone year at Ole Miss in 2019 as the defensive coordinator/safeties coach, Mac led a defense that improved almost 40 ranking spots from the previous season, holding opponents to fewer overall points per game and approximately 100 fewer rush yards per game. He was nominated for the Broyles Award that year, which is given to the best assistant coach in the country.

During his time leading Colorado, MacIntyre oversaw one of the bigger program turnarounds in recent memory, going from 4-8 in his first season with the Buffs after they went 1-11 in the year prior. Several seasons later, he led the Buffs to the Pac-12 South Crown.

He also rebuilt the SJSU program, inheriting a squad that hadn’t reached the postseason in three years before his arrival, and had them 11-2 just two seasons later.

He spent five seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets (2007) and Dallas Cowboys (2003-06), working with the defensive backs at both stops. He worked with Bill Parcells in Dallas and Eric Mangini in New York.

MacIntyre was a two-year letterwinner at Georgia Tech in 1987-88 as a free safety and punt returner for head coach Bobby Ross. He spent the previous two seasons at Vanderbilt in 1984-85, playing for his father, George, who was the head coach of the Commodores from 1979-85.

JOIN BEAVERSEDGE for inside access on Oregon State Athletics & MORE!

With the Oregon State football program officially ushering in the JaMarcus Shephard era, Beaver men’s and women’s basketball underway, and OSU baseball on the horizon, now is the time to join BeaversEdge!

We’ll also have key updates from the upcoming transfer portal window, and the latest on who’s joining JaMarcus Shephard’s staff…

BeaversEdge.com provides everything that passionate Oregon State fans need—exclusive, wall-to-wall coverage of the Oregon State athletics athletes and recruiting.

JOIN BEAVERSEDGE NOW FOR 1$

Not a subscriber? That’s okay! It’s never too late to subscribe to BeaversEdge. Not only will you get access to each week’s full visitors list, but you’ll also have the following perks to go along with your subscription!

* Access to The Dam Board, our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Oregon State diehard fans as well as the BeaversEdge staff.

* In-depth breakdowns — BeaversEdge provides the latest analytics, stats, and more on the Beavers, their opponents, and more. Each week, dive deeper into the Beavers’ previous game and future opponents.

*Dedicated team coverage — BeaversEdge every week is ready to provide the latest scoops and coverage on Oregon State football, basketball, and baseball. We keep you locked in with Mitch Canham’s squad this offseason with updates, as well as our two basketball teams. Scott Rueck’s Oregon State women’s basketball team is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and will be looking for more, while Wayne Tinkle’s men’s squad will be retooling its roster as well!

* Complete recruiting coverage — We keep you up to speed on all of Oregon State’s efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who the Beavers are targeting from the day they’re offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.

* Full network access — On top of our coverage at BeaversEdge, you’ll also receive FULL ACCESS to ALL On3 fan sites and national message boards, access to Rivals recruiting and high school coverage, featuring the biggest names in the recruiting inudstry, and access to On3’s national talent including some of the nation’s top college analysts in Andy Staples, Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, and more.

If that’s not enough, there’s another benefit to signing up for BeaversEdge today!

Join BeaversEdge now for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/beavers-edge/join/

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER – @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @DylanCCOn3, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter