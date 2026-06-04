Oregon State Hires Kevin Griffin As New Athletic Director

Oregon State University officially has its next Athletic Director, as Ohio State’s Kevin Griffin was named OSU’s vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.

Griffin will officially begin his post on July 6th, and he has previously served as associate vice president, brand engagement, services and partnerships, and the associate director of athletics for business strategy at Ohio State since July 2022. His main responsibilities involve working across Ohio State to create, manage and optimize revenue-generating opportunities for the university, its students and student-athletes.

“By appointing a leader with a track record in business strategy, revenue generation and marketing, I am positioning Oregon State Athletics for the future as an innovative national leader, aggressively and proactively adapting to the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics,” said Oregon State President Jayathi Murthy. “Kevin Griffin is a changemaker with a clear vision for OSU’s athletics programs. As a former student-athlete himself, he is passionate about ensuring that today’s student-athletes have the resources and support to win at the highest levels of competition. I am thrilled to welcome him to Oregon State University and Beaver Nation.”

Griffin has also spent time with the MLS soccer team D.C. United from 2021 as the senior vice president, marketing and brand strategy and The Adcom Group, a marketing agency in Cleveland, Ohio, as senior vice president for marketing strategy and president of brand and market insights. He’s also spent time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns as vice president of marketing, media and fan experience and the Seattle Seahawks as the director of fan development and community relations.

“Joining Oregon State University as vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics is a pinnacle moment for me, and I am profoundly grateful to President Murthy for this opportunity to lead,” Griffin said. “The pride of Beaver Nation is legendary. My immediate priority is to support our student-athletes at the highest level, empower our incredible coaching staff and engage with the passionate fans and partners who fuel our success. Together, we will honor the proud legacy of Oregon State while aggressively charting a bold path forward.”

Scott Barnes, Oregon State’s outgoing and retiring AD will now have his retirement date moved up to July 5th. Barnes, as planned, will continue to serve as a senior advisor for athletics through Aug. 31, 2027.

Griffin was recently named one of the Top 100 Rising Athletic Directors/Future Athletics Directors by Silver Waves Media. The list highlights emerging assistant, associate and deputy athletic directors who are poised to lead top-tier collegiate and professional programs. These professionals are recognized for their vision, innovation, revenue generation, and impact on student-athlete success.

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