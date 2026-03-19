Oregon State lands commitment from ATH Jackson Batch

The first commitment for Oregon State’s 2027 recruiting class is in.

On Wednesday night, Cesar Chavez (Stockton, CA) athlete Jackson Batch announced his decision to be a Beaver. He’ll be a wide receiver for the Beavers.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and guiding me every step of the way,” Batch said in a statement on X. “I am incredibly excited and grateful to announce my commitment to Oregon State University.”

“None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, coaches, teammates, and friends,” he continued. “I also want to thank every coach who took the time to recruit me and believed in me throughout this process.”

Batch committed to the Beavers over Washington State, Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State, Georgetown, and Sacramento State.

This past fall, Batch recorded 45 receptions for 704 yards and nine touchdowns for Cesar Chavez, a strong follow-up campaign in which he recorded 57 receptions for 733 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore over 11 games.

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