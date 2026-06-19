Oregon State lands commitment from CB Nathaniel Mensah

The Oregon State Beavers added another piece to their 2027 recruiting class on Friday as Rancho Cucamonga cornerback Nathaniel Mensah announced his commitment to Oregon State.

The three-star cornerback committed to the Beavers over North Carolina and UNLV. His decision also comes after very quietly making a mid-week official visit to the Beavers. He also held offers from Arizona, Auburn, California, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Utah, and Washington State, among others.

“When I visited, the coaches welcomed me with open arms. It felt like a family,” Mensah told BeaversEdge. “They have a great opportunity for me to play early and get developed.”

Mensah is ranked by Rivals as a prospect with an 86 rating. He’s also ranked as a top-150 cornerback in the country and a borderline top-100 player in the state of California.

He is the first cornerback to commit to Oregon State in the 2026 recruiting class and the second defensive back overall, joining Oak Hills (Hesperia, CA) standout Alonzo Green.

“What stood out the most to me was the relationship between the players, and the coaches felt like a tight bond,” Mensah said about his official visit. “The facilities were great, and I really got to see the environment they’ve already built.”

“I can clearly see the goal they are trying to reach, and I can see myself thriving there academically and athletically for the next four years, ” he added.

On his visit, his player host was redshirt senior Noble Thomas.

“I enjoyed my time with him; he told me and showed me a lot what Oregon State football is about,” he said.

Mensah is Oregon State’s ninth overall commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

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