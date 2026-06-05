Oregon State lands commitment from key 2027 DL target Kataferu Galoia

Oregon State’s strong week on the recruiting trail continued on Friday morning as Timberline (Kacey, WA) defensive tackle target Kataferu Galoia announced his commitment to Oregon State.

Galoia, a borderline top-1500 prospect in the country, a top-150 defensive lineman, and a top-20 player out of Washington, announced his decision less than a week after completing an official visit to Corvallis.

He also held offers from Idaho, Montana, UNLV, and Sacramento State in his recruitment.

Galoia is Oregon State’s sixth commitment in the cycle, joining WR Jackson Batch, WR Landon White, LB Teave Brown, LB Brody Downs, and S Alonzo Green. The Beavers also recently landed a pair of commitments from JUCO defensive tackles Lolani Finau and Cameron Hewitt.

Timberline High School also produced former Oregon State EDGE rusher Connor Warick as part of the Beavers’ 2018 recruiting class. The program’s most notable alumnus is former Duck running back and NFL veteran Jonathan Stewart.

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER – @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @DylanCCOn3, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter