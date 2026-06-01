Oregon State Lands Commitment From Utah Linebacker Brody Downs

The Oregon State football team and head coach JaMarcus Shephard continued their strong close to May with their third commitment of the day, this time in the form of 2027 Utah linebacker Brody Downs.

Downs’ decision comes following his visit to Corvallis over the weekend, as the Beavers continue to build momentum in the Shephard era as we inch closer to June.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder joined WR Landon White & fellow LB Teave Brown as pledges today as Downs chose the Beavers over offers from Sacramento State, Utah Tech, Dartmouth, & Brown. This past season, Downs tallied 89 tackles, six tackles for loss, and had one sack and an interception for Lehi High School.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for the very latest on Oregon State athletics and coverage of the upcoming month of football recruiting, as it’s going to be a very busy time with a lot of intel and action!

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