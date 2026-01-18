Oregon State lands Western Michigan QB transfer Brady Jones

The Oregon State Beavers have added Western Michigan quarterback transfer Brady Jones to their 2026 roster.

A native of Murrieta, California, Jones spent one season at Western Michigan in the 2025 season after spending two seasons at Riverside Community College. In his lone season with the Broncos, Jones completed 19-of-40 for 136 yards and one touchdown.

During his 2024 season at Riverside Community College, Jones threw for 4,456 yards and 44 touchdowns while breaking the Riverside single-game passing record as well with 529 passing yards.

Jones is the second transfer portal quarterback to commit to JaMarcus Shephard’s program, joining Mercer transfer Braden Atkinson.

The winner of the 2025 Jerry Rice Award, annually given out to the nation’s top freshman at the FCS level, Atkinson completed 268-of-406 passing attempts, a 66% completion percentage for 3,596 yards and 34 touchdowns with 11 interceptions this past season.

Both quarterbacks join a room that will also feature returning starting quarterback Maalik Murphy. The former Duke transfer was kept to 161-of-277 in 2025 for 1,805 yards and nine touchdowns, with eight interceptions.

Jones played his high school football at Vista Murrieta in Murrieta, California. Over four seasons, he completed 187-of-301 passing attempts for 2,846 yards and 38 touchdowns with four interceptions.

TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER – @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @DylanCCOn3, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter