Oregon State LB Lance McGee Re-Opens Recruitment

The Oregon State football team and head coach JaMarcus Shephard have lost a member of their 2026 recruiting class as Sumner (WA) linebacker Lance McGee announced his intent to reopen his recruitment.

Per sources, Washington State is heavily expected to be the favorite in his recruitment moving forward.

McGee, who was originally committed to Trent Bray’s staff at Oregon State, could look to reunite with Bray at Washington State, as he was just hired as Kirby Moore’s DC. McGee, who was expected to play linebacker at Oregon State, could also be looking to play RB at the collegiate level, a position at which he thrived at in high school.

For the latest on Oregon State’s staff, check out our Assistant Coach Hotboard, and for the latest player movement, keep tabs with our Offseason Movement Tracker...

First off I would like to thank all of Beaver nation!!🦫🖤Thank you for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. I would like to give a big shoutout to coach Shepherd and coach Marks they are building something special at Oregon state. I would like to thank… — Lance McGee(3⭐️) (@LanceMcGee32) January 7, 2026

McGee committed to Oregon State over offers from Boise State, Colorado State, Memphis, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, and Washington State. Oregon State and Washington State were the only programs in his recruitment to receive an official visit. He committed to the Beavers shortly after finishing an official visit to Pullman in late May.

The Beavers’ 2026 class is now WR Jayden Padgett, EDGE Caleb Metzner, TE Landon Cook, DB RJ Whitten, ATH Jesse Legree, EDGE Adel Dorr, DB Kai Wheaton, LB Jeremiah Brown, WR Jameson Powell, and WR Cynai Thomas.

