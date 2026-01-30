Oregon State Offer Rundown: January 30

Oregon State’s staff has continued to extend offers to prospects throughout the country. BeaversEdge runs through the latest offers below.

OL Jackson Hill

Chamindae (CA) offensive tackle Jackson Hill has picked up an offer from the Beavers. They become the fourth team to do so, joining Colorado State, UNLV, and San Diego State. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Hill has the size to play tackle or guard at the next level.

LB Isaiah Phelps

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

Oregon State offers three-star Isaiah Phelps, who has offers from throughout the country, including USC, UCLA, Oregon, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. Notably, a bit undersized at 5-foot-10.5 and 190 pounds.

LB Phillip Wilson

Phelps’s teammate Phillip Wilson also picked up an offer from the Beavers. The Beavers join Sacramento State, SMU, Houston Christian, and Campbell.

Blessed to receive an offer from Oregon State University! #GoBeavs 🦫 @CoachLeeMarks pic.twitter.com/STTu4JOtuY — Philip “PeeWee” Wilson III (@PhilipWilsonIII) January 30, 2026

ATH Jackson Batch

Oregon State joins San Diego State and New Mexico as programs that have offered Stockton, California, wide receiver Jackson Batch.

CB Brayden Arnold

2028 cornerback Brayden Arnold already held offers from SMU, Arkansas, Nebraska, Penn State, San Diego State, Auburn, and Iowa. Oregon State will join that list for the Duncanville, Texas, native.

DL Noah Ross

Richardson (TX) 2028 defensive lineman Noah Ross picks up an offer from the Beavers. Another strong early offer list for Ross, which includes SMU, Texas Tech, Auburn, Florida State, and USC.

Proud to get my 13th offer from Oregon State! pic.twitter.com/dqoov4E44o — Noah Ross (@Noah_Ross1216) January 30, 2026

IOL Aiden Williams

Duncanville (TX) offensive lineman Aiden Williams adds an offer from Oregon State, who joins TCU, Texas Tech, UTEP, Colorado State, and San Diego State, among others.

I’m blessed to receive an offer from Oregon state beavers

@RamelBorner@_Roderickharris@CoachWhite_BADD@Duncanville_FB pic.twitter.com/s0cqJ48udn — Aiden Williams (@Aidenj70) January 30, 2026

Oregon State becomes the second offer for Grandview (CO) EDGE Quentin Dorsey, joining New Mexico. The Colorado native has quality size at 6-foot-4 and almost 250 pounds.

WR Xavier Marshall

Oregon State joins New Mexico in offering Roosevelt High School (CA) wide receiver Xavier Marshall.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oregon state #gobeavs @aaroncrone11 @RooseyFB pic.twitter.com/fuK1yz8PSL — Xavier Marshall (@XavierMarshall0) January 30, 2026

Kingston Celifie

Four-star wide receiver Kingston Celifie, a top-250 prospect according to Rivals in the 2027 recruiting class, picks up an offer from the Beavers. They join UCLA, San Diego State, UNLV, Arizona, California, San Jose State, Utah, and Northwestern.

2028 St. Francis (CA) lienbacker Jayden Lewis claims an offer from Oregon State. The Beavers join San Jose State, California, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Ole Miss, and UNLV.

After a great talk with @Coach_Rowe I am blessed to have received an offer from Oregon State University 🟠⚫️‼️ pic.twitter.com/CzhinOlUOF — Jaydenlewis 3⭐️ (@Jayden_lewis05) January 30, 2026

Lake Stevens (WA) offensive lineman picks up his biggest offer yet with Oregon State, joining a list that includes Nevada, UNLV, and Montana.

QB Brody Rudnicki

2027 signal caller Brody Rudnicki’s latest offer was from the Beavers as they join Cal, UNLV, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Colorado State, BYU, San Diego State, and Arizona. Rudnicki trew for 972 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior for FOlsom.

After a a great conversation with Coach Mitch, I’m blessed to have received an offer to Oregon State University #gobeavs🦫 pic.twitter.com/ApaE13bwzd — Brody Rudnicki (@BrodyRudnicki) January 29, 2026

TE Noah Bozeman



John Muir (CA) tight end Noah Bozeman picks up his second offer after joining Colorado State.

S Rontrae Carter

Archbishop Shaw (LA) safety Rontrae Carter added an offer from Oregon State. They join a long list of offers, which include Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Florida State, and others.

RB Devante Roebuck

Hamilton (AZ) running back Devante Roebuck picked up an offer from the Beavers. They join Arizona, San Diego State, UTEP, and Northern Arizona.

After a great talk with @Coach_RWallace I am beyond blessed to receive a D-1 offer from Oregon State 🖤🧡🦫 pic.twitter.com/Y1evhct5qv — Devante Roebuck (@Devante_Roebuck) January 27, 2026

