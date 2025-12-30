Oregon State Officially Announces Ryan Wallace As Tight Ends/Co-OC

Oregon State and head coach JaMarcus Shephard continue to fill out the Beavers’ staff as they made a hire official on Tuesday afternoon. Former Louisville tight ends coach Ryan Wallace will serve as the TE coach and co-offensive coordinator. He’ll share the Co-OC duties with Co-OC/QB coach Mitch Dahlen…

“Ryan Wallace is somebody who I consider to be a ball coach,” Shephard said via press release. “He has developed a number of different tight ends that are currently playing in the National Football League and former NFL players. He is someone who I have seen grow and develop throughout his entire coaching career, from being a player to where he is now. Ryan will bring a wealth of knowledge from various schemes and defensive schemes to compete in the new Pac-12 Conference. We are excited to have Ryan Wallace.”

Coming over from Jeff Brohm’s staff, Wallace has coached the Cardinal tight ends since 2022. Before his time with the Cards, Wallace spent six seasons with Brohm at Purdue, overlapping with Shephard.

“My family and I are so excited to join the Beaver family,” Wallace said via release. “I have known Coach Shephard for over a decade and consider him both a phenomenal football coach and a passionate leader of men. I cannot wait to get to work and build a brand of football that Oregon State fans will be proud of for the years to come.”

Wallace was first an offensive/special teams quality control coach with the Boilermakers (2017-20), then an offensive and special teams assistant (2021), before Shephard departed for Washington. Wallace was elevated to tight ends coach and assisted the offensive line in Brohm’s final season with the Boilermakers before taking Wallace with him to Louisville.

A Western Kentucky graduate, Wallace played tight end for two seasons under Willie Taggart (2011-12) after beginning his career as an offensive tackle at Kentucky. When Wallace was finishing up his playing career, Shephard was getting his coaching career started at WKU, as the two have over a decade of experience together.

After his playing career, he spent three seasons at WKU as a graduate assistant, working with the TEs and helping mentor future NFL TE Tyler Higbee and Mitchell Henry. He then spent a lone season as the TE coach at Austin Peay, before being hired on by Brohm at Purdue.

He’s also coached notable TE’s Brycen Hopkins and Payne Durham at Purdue, and recruited Max Klare to the Boilermakers before departing for Louisville. Hopkins was a First Team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 when he had 61 receptions for 830 yards and seven touchdowns, the most catches and yardage total by a Purdue tight end since 2007. Durham had 56 receptions for 560 yards and eight scores in 2022 and finished his college career second on Purdue’s all-time receiving list for touchdowns with 21 and sixth with 1,265 receiving yards.

