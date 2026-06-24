Oregon State picks up commitment from 2027 S Eli Toms

The Oregon State Beavers have added another commitment to their 2027 recruiting class. On Wednesday, Desert Vista High School (Phoenix, Arizona) safety Eli Toms announced his commitment to Oregon State.

Toms picked the Beavers over offers from Hawaii, Idaho, San Diego State, and Tulane.

He took an official visit to Corvallis in late May that set the tone for his recruitment. While he took official visits to Hawaii and Tulane, the official visit to Corvallis set a bar that was hard to top.

“The official visit was an amazing experience,” Toms previously told Rivals. “Even with it being my first one, that doesn’t change the fact of how much love they showed.”

“The number one thing that definitely stood out for me was the culture and team atmosphere,” said Toms. “I got to spend a good time with each coach and talk, and I felt very welcomed. I was also able to hang out with the players, and I could definitely tell that Oregon State is headed in the right direction.”

Toms is Oregon State’s 15th overall commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

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