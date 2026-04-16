Oregon State picks up commitment from San Francisco guard Legend Smiley

San Francisco guard Legend Smiley is the latest transfer to commit to the Oregon State Beavers, Joe Tipton of On3 reported this evening.

Smiley is coming off a 2025-26 season with San Francisco in which he played in 33 games, averaging 21.3 minutes per game and shooting 45.6% from the field.

He averaged 89.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. Notably, in a West Coast Conference Quarterfinal matchup against the Beavers, Smiley had an 18-point performance, including 6-of-8 from three-point range.

Smiley joins forward Jackson Ramussen, forward Deshawn Gory, center Dennis Evans, and center Xavion Staton as transfers committed to the Beavers.

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