Oregon State signee Kahuranaki Treacher reopens recruitment with Tinkle firing

With Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle on his way out at the end of the regular season, Oregon State signee Kahu Treacher, a current JUCO standout at Eastern Arizona, has reopened his recruitment.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after it was reported by On3’s Pete Nakos that Tinkle was being let go by the program at the end of the year.

“Due to the recent announcement with Coach Tinkle at Oregon State, I’m reopening my recruitment,” he said in a social media post. “Appreciate everything Oregon State has done for me this past year. I wish the coaches well.”

This fall, Treacher has averaged 13.6 points per game for Eastern Arizona across 29 games played and 27.4 minutes per game. He’s shot 49.8% from the floor, including 41.2% from three-point range and 76.8% at the free throw line.

READ: Take Two: Instant Reactions To Oregon State Parting Ways With Wayne Tinkle

He notably also averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game at the 2024 U18 Asia Cup while representing his home country, New Zealand.

With his decommitment, Oregon State is left with one signee as part of their 2026 recruiting class in Drew Anderson. A 6-foot-10 forward out of Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

