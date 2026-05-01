Oregon State ace Dax Whitney out for remainder of season

Oregon State star pitcher Dax Whitney will miss the rest of the 2026 season, it was reported on Friday by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel. The Beavers’ ace will undergo UCL surgery with Dr. Keith Meister, an Arlington, Texas-based doctor.

Whitney last pitched for the Beavers on April 2, pitching 6.2 against Hawaii, allowing four runs, including three earned runs on five hits and two walks. He left the start experiencing tightness in his right arm.

For the season, Whitney pitched in 63 innings, striking out 104 while walking just 18. He finishes the season with an ERA of 2.00.

The injury, surgery, and rehab will also likely cost Whitney a good portion of the 2027 season, in which he’s expected to be among the top eligible MLB Draft prospects. The recovery timeline for UCL reconstruction surgery is usually nine to 12 months, but could take as long as 18 months.

Baseball America currently lists Whitney as their No. 1 prospect in the 2027 MLB Draft, while saying that the 6-foot-5 right-hander has “legitimate front-end starter upside.”

Oregon State is currently 34-10 overall, but is coming off a 9-7 loss and a series split against Texas Rio Grande Valley. They’re slated to begin a three-game weekend series against California State University, Northridge (CSUN) on Friday night.

Junior left-hander Ethan Kleinschmit will start for the Beavers on Friday night.

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