REPORT - Oregon State DL Coach Inoke Breckterfield Leaving For Utah

Oregon State defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield, who was just announced as the Beavers’ DL coach on Dec. 17th, is now reportedly off to Utah per a report from Pete Thamel.

That means that new head coach JaMarcus Shephard will be searching for another defensive line coach to replace Breckterfield. BeaversEdge has some additional names to keep an eye on HERE.

Breckterfield played for the Beavers from 1995-98 and was a Third Team Associated Press All-American and won the Pac-10’s Morris Trophy Award as the top defensive lineman in the league, as voted on by the conference’s offensive linemen, in 1998.

He was previously the defensive line coach at Baylor, where he had been since the 2024 season. After serving on Kalen DeBoer’s staff for two years at Washington, he didn’t go with him to Alabama, instead opting to join Dave Aranda’s Baylor staff.

Before Washington, Breckterfield served as the DL coach at Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, UCLA, Montana, & Weber State after first beginning his coaching career with the Beavers as a volunteer and eventually, a GA. Breckterfield has coached several notable names during his tenure, including Aaron Donald at Pitt & T.J Watt at Wisconsin.

Sources: Utah is set to hire Inoke Breckterfield as the school’s new defensive ends coach. He’d just got to Oregon State and has a long history coaching defensive line, including at places like UCLA, Washington and Pitt. pic.twitter.com/H8h3DzUfqb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2026

