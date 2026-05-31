Southern California WR Landon White commits to Oregon State

Southern California wide receiver Landon White, a standout at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, has announced his commitment to Oregon State.

He held nearly two dozen offers in his recruitment, including Power Four offers from Boston College, Cal, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin.

White is Oregon State’s third commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle, joining ATH Jackson Batch and safety Alonzo Green.

Rivals ranks White as a three-star prospect, with an 85 rating. He is listed as a top-200 wide receiver nationally and a top-125 player in the state of California. As a junior for Cajon, White totaled 43 receptions for 815 yards and nine touchdowns.

Oregon State’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

WR (2): Jackson Batch, Landon White

S (1): Alonzo Green

By State:

California (3): ATH Jackson Batch, WR Landon White, S Alonzo Green

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