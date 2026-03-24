Talkin' Oregon State Football, MBB/WBB Offseason, & Baseball

BeaversEdge is back with another edition of the EDGE Podcast! Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Senior Writer Ryan Harlan break down Oregon State spring football, starting back up on April 1st and our observations and expecations, the offseason for men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball heating up!



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With the Oregon State football program officially ushering in the JaMarcus Shephard era with spring football practices underway, men’s basketball shifting to a new era under Justin Joyner, women’s basketball in the WBIT, and baseball pushing to be one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament, there’s never been a better time to take advantage of our 50% OFF SALE!

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