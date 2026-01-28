Talkin' Oregon State Football Updates & The Latest On Hoops
Our Oregon State coaching profiles continue with new defensive line coach, Mark Hagen, who brings over 40-years of experience to the Beavers....
With the Oregon State baseball team gearing up for the start of the 2026 campaign with the season-opener in Surprise against Michigan, BeaversEdge...
Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, pitcher Zach Edwards, infielder Tyler Inge, pitcher/infielder Mason Pike, outfielder Adam...
Hear from Oregon State women's basketball head coach Scott Rueck, guard Jenna Villa, and forward Lizzy Williamson as the Beavers talk about their...
With the Oregon State women's basketball team (15-6, 7-1 WCC) sitting atop the WCC Conference with 10 games remaining in the regular season,...
With the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal season nearly complete, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at who joined the Beavers via the transfer portal, via the...
With the Oregon State football team officially ushering in the JaMarcus Shephard era, BeaversEdge has your one-stop shop for all player and staff...
The Oregon State football team, head coach JaMarcus Shephard, and running backs coach Lee Marks added another piece via the transfer portal for the...
Oregon State's staff has continued to extend offers to prospects throughout the country. BeaversEdge runs through the latest offers below. Oregon...
After being first reported by BeaversEdge several weeks ago, the Oregon State football program has officially hired Michael Doctor as the Director of...
With the Oregon State women’s basketball team (15-6) winning against Gonzaga (14-7) 92-87 on Thursday night, BeaversEdge Senior Writer Ryan Harlan...
The Oregon State coaching staff is already busy on the recruiting trail, building relationships throughout Oregon and the West Coast as they begin to...
Hear from Oregon State baseball's Dax Whitney, Ethan Kleinschmidt, Easton Talt, Paul Vasquez, and Jacob Krieg ahead of the 2026 season!...
With the Oregon State football program hiring Alabama's JaMarcus Shephard as the 33rd coach in program history, BeaversEdge gives an updated look at...
Our Oregon State coaching profiles continue with Mitch Dahlen. A Redmond native, Dahlen is returning home to Oregon to be the Beavers' co-offensive...
With the Oregon State football program now in the offseason and looking ahead to next season under head coach JaMarcus Shephard, BeaversEdge Publisher...
The Oregon State Beavers have added Western Michigan quarterback transfer Brady Jones to their 2026 roster. A native of Murrieta, California, Jones...
Our Oregon State coaching profiles continue with offensive line coach Kirk Barron Background Info Barron, a native of South Bend, Indiana, comes to...
12/15 Update - Kwon Johnson is official, and both transfers will join Oregon State. Oregon State now has 21 total transfers, and they can be found...
The Oregon State Beavers have landed a commitment from Alabama wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. Hampton appeared in three games as a true freshman for...
Ricky Brumfield and the Oregon State football team have nabbed their second special teams pledge of the offseason, landing kicker Jadyn Oh from...
With the Oregon State football program now in the offseason and looking ahead to next season under head coach JaMarcus Shephard, BeaversEdge Publisher...
The Oregon State Beavers are expected to add a pair of transfer portal offensive linemen in the near future, BeaversEdge has confirmed. Sources...
Ricky Brumfield and the Oregon State football team have nabbed their second special teams pledge of the offseason, landing long snapper Jonathan...
The Oregon State football program and head coach JaMarcus Shephard are expected to add another piece via the transfer portal with former Texas wide...