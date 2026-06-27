Three-star QB Thaddeus Thatcher commits to Oregon State

The decision is in.

Arbor View High School (NV) standout quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher committed to the Oregon State Beavers on Friday evening, choosing the Beavers over the Michigan Wolverines.

Thatcher is ranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings as a borderline top-900 prospect nationally, including a borderline top-50 quarterback prospect and a top-10 prospect in the state of Nevada.

Thatcher started his official visit schedule with a trip to Oregon State on May 28 before visiting UNLV, UCF, and Michigan over a span of seven days from June 12 through June 19. As his recruitment evolved, it was clear that a battle between the Beavers and Wolverines was emerging.

Notably, Thatcher had an extended relationship with the Michigan coaching staff, as he was previously committed to Kyle Whittingham when he was the head coach of the Utah Utes.

Thatcher is the 17th commitment in Oregon State’s 2027 recruiting class and the first quarterback commitment.

Oregon State Full 2027 recruiting class

QB Thaddeus Thatcher (Arbor View, NV)

RB Deron Foster (Valodsta, GA)

WR Landon White (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

WR Jackson Batch (Cesar Chavez, CA)

TE Hudson Harbuck (All Saints Episcopal, TX)

DL Kataferu Galoia (TImberline, WA)

DL Josiah McKee (Woodford County, KY)

LB Brody Downs (Lehi, UT)

LB Teave Brown (Provo, UT)

LB Kawai Chamberlin (Willamette, OR)

CB Ayden Payne (Anaheim Western, CA)

CB Natahaniel Mensah (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

CB Johnny McNeil (St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, CA)

CB Juan Garcia-Okoi (Denton, TX)

CB Amir Reese (Choctawatchee, FL)

S Alonzo Green (Oak Hills, CA)

S Eli Toms (Desert Vista, CA)

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