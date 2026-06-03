UCF transfer Chris Johnson commits to Oregon State

Oregon State men’s basketball has added another piece to its 2026-27 roster.

On Wednesday afternoon, UCF point guard transfer Chris Johnson committed to Oregon State. It will be the fourth program of Johnson’s career after spending time at Texas, Stephen F. Austin, and, most recently, in Orlando with UCF.

Johnson is a former four-star recruit, ranked top-60 nationally in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Over his career, Johnson has appeared in 52 games, averaging 4.8 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range. He is also a career 71.1% shooter from the free-throw line.

This past season with UCF, Johnson played in 32 games with two starts and averaged 15.7 minutes per contest. He shot 43.2% fromt he field, including 36.5% from three-point range.

The highlight of the season for Johnson was a 17-point performance against Vanderbilt in early November, where he was 5-for-8 from the field, including 3-for-4 from three-point range. He also had five assists in that 105-93 loss for UCF.

He also had a 16-point performance in a 92-72 loss to Cincinnati in which he was 6-of-13 from the field.

He is the eighth portal commitment for Justin Joyner since Joyner arrived in Corvallis this spring. He joins fellow guard Legend Smiley (San Francisco) and Daniel Frietag (Buffalo) as part of that transfer class.

Overall, Johnson on paper projects as a nice role player addition for Oregon State. While he hasn’t lived up to the billing of being a former top-60 prospect nationally, he has shown the ability to be an effective shooter off the bench, including from three-point range.