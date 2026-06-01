Utah LB Teave Brown makes his commitment to Oregon State

Oregon State’s pursuit of Provo (UT) linebacker Teave Brown paid off on Sunday afternoon as the three-star prospect announced his commitment to the Beavers.

A priority target for linebackers coach Cort Dennison, Brown’s decision came following an official visit to Corvallis this weekend.

Brown is ranked by Rivals as a three-star prospect, a top-130 linebacker nationally, and a top-25 player in the state of Utah.

Brown also held offers from Colorado State, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, and Utah Tech before his decision. He was expected to visit Colorado State on June 12.

As a junior at Provo High School, in the backyard of BYU, Brown recorded 82 carries for 324 yards and five touchdowns, and 14 receptions for 101 yards and one score on offense. Defensively, he totaled 83 carries, 13.0 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Oregon State’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

WR (2): Jackson Batch, Landon White

LB (1): Teave Brown

S (1): Alonzo Green

By State:

California (3): ATH Jackson Batch, WR Landon White, S Alonzo Green

Utah (1): LB Teave Brown

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