Valdosta (GA) running back Deron Foster commits to Oregon State

\Oregon State’s hot run on the recruiting trail continued on Thursday evening as Valdosta (GA) running back Deron Foster announced his decision to commit to Oregon State.

Foster a three-star prospect is ranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings as a top-100 running back in the country and a top-150 player in the state of Georgia. He chose Oregon State over primarily Georgia State, Liberty, and Stanford. He also held offers from Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Wake Forest, Maryland, and UCF, among others.

Foster’s decision comes a week after taking an official visit to Corvallis. He is the program’s first running back commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle, with Oregon State running backs coach Lee Marks leading his recruitment.

Foster is commitment No. 16 overall for Oregon State in this year’s class.

Oregon State Full 2026 recruiting class

RB Deron Foster (Valodsta, GA)

WR Landon White (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

WR Jackson Batch (Cesar Chavez, CA)

TE Hudson Harbuck (All Saints Episcopal, TX)

DL Kataferu Galoia (TImberline, WA)

DL Josiah McKee (Woodford County, KY)

LB Brody Downs (Lehi, UT)

LB Teave Brown (Provo, UT)

LB Kawai Chamberlin (Willamette, OR)

CB Ayden Payne (Anaheim Western, CA)

CB Natahaniel Mensah (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

CB Johnny McNeil (St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, CA)

CB Juan Garcia-Okoi (Denton, TX)

CB Amir Reese (Choctawatchee, FL)

S Alonzo Green (Oak Hills, CA)

S Eli Toms (Desert Vista, CA)

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