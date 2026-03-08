Almost There: Southern Miss advances to SBC Semifinals with 86-73 win over App State

If there has been one thing many could say about Southern Miss basketball is that this team is scrappy. The Golden Eagles knocked off #4 seeded App State with a 86-73 victory over the Mountaineers.

Saturday night’s contest was one that for the majority of the evening, the Golden Eagles controlled. Izzy Hart led the way in the first half, finishing with 15 points, three of which came from beyond the arc. The story of the half was the battle on the boards, where despite foul trouble seeing Binet sit on the bench, Tegra Izay played a major part in helping Southern Miss control the half, grabbing three huge three boards

As somewhat of a tradition, Tylik Weeks once again had another great performance. Despite finishing the first half with 10 points, the Bully rose to the occasion once more. He finished the night with 28 points, marking another great showcase for the forward after scoring 31 points against JMU and 32 points against App State in the regular season. Weeks wasn’t alone in his top performance as right behind him was Dylan Brumfield and Hart finished off with 16 points respectively.

Now reaching ever so close to completing the five game tournament gauntlet, Southern Miss finds themselves once more versus the Trojans of Troy tomorrow for a chance at the Sun Belt conference championship. With the season series between the two split, it could be anyone’s ballgame.