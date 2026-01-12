Challenging Slate Awaits Southern Miss as Golden Eagles Set Sights on 2026 Baseball Season

By: Luke Matheson

Southern Miss has assembled a demanding and well-balanced 2026 baseball schedule that features early résumé-building opportunities, regional matchups and a challenging Sun Belt Conference slate as the Golden Eagles aim for another postseason run.

The season opens Feb. 13–15 at Pete Taylor Park with a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara, a consistently competitive West Coast program that will provide an immediate early-season test. Later in February, Southern Miss heads to Texas for the Round Rock Classic, where the Golden Eagles will face Purdue, Oregon State and Baylor at Dell Diamond.

The tournament offers one of the toughest nonconference stretches on the schedule, highlighted by a matchup with Oregon State, a perennial national power.Southern Miss will also see Louisiana Tech twice early in the season, traveling to Ruston for a three-game series Feb. 27–March 1. The Bulldogs are a familiar and traditionally strong regional opponent, making the series an important early measuring stick.

Another notable nonconference matchup comes Feb. 24 when Alabama visits Hattiesburg for a midweek contest, followed by a series of high-profile regional games in March. Mississippi State visits Pete Taylor Park on March 3, while Ole Miss follows on March 10, giving Southern Miss consecutive home opportunities against Southeastern Conference opponents.

Sun Belt Conference play features several key series, beginning with a road trip to Jonesboro to face Arkansas State from March 13–15. The Red Wolves are expected to be much improved this season, adding significance to the early conference matchup. Southern Miss then returns home to open league play at Pete Taylor Park against Troy from March 20–22, followed by a home series with Appalachian State from March 27–29.The Golden Eagles will face a demanding stretch of conference road games in April, including trips to Old Dominion, Louisiana and South Alabama. The series at Louisiana from April 10–12 is expected to be one of the toughest road challenges of the season.

Late-season conference play includes a pivotal home series against Texas State from April 17–19 and a final regular-season homestand against Georgia Southern from May 14–16. Southern Miss will also host ULM from May 1–3 before closing the road portion of its schedule at James Madison from May 8–10.

The regular season concludes with the Sun Belt Conference Championship, scheduled for May 19–24 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.With a schedule that combines nationally relevant nonconference games and a rigorous Sun Belt slate, Southern Miss will have multiple opportunities to build a strong résumé and position itself for another NCAA Tournament appearance in 2026.