Dissension in the ranks of Sun Belt Conference men's basketball.

There is no question that basketball in the Sun Belt Conference needs to take some steps forward. As a one bid league, the only way to make the NCAA Tournament is to win the Sun Belt Tournament held every year in Pensacola Florida. A source inside the Sun Belt Conference opened up about the problems the league faces and what coaches are saying they have issues with.

The source states that coaches are upset because coaches feel they have no support from the conference and that their ideas are not being heard. In fact, the statement “Why do we we waste our time” is the overall sentiment the source heard. Another issue, from both the Sun Belt coaches and the MAC coaches, is both groups are not in favor of the MAC/Sun Belt Challenge. The second of these two games played are always late in the season during the run to the conference tournament and the cost is massive and the chance of getting a star player hurt is not worth the effort. However, the challenge will happen again in 2026-2027.

This all came to a head at the Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Head Coach’s meeting in Destin Florida where only three head coaches out of fourteen actually showed up. You read that right, only three. The head coaches from Southern Miss, Marshall, and Goergia Southern showed up. Not much can be done when less than 30% of the head coaches show up for meetings at the beach. This was meant as a message to Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill of how unhappy some coaches are in the conference.

How does this get fixed? Not showing up to the head coach’s meeting is not going to help matters. Being divided and quarreling inside the conference will not make the situation any better. The conference still went ahead with the MAC/Sun Belt Challenge. It may not be what the coaches want, but it is an effort. Perhaps playing a tougher schedule is the answer but getting quality teams to visit Sun Belt schools is difficult to almost impossible. These contest will almost always happen on the road. That makes season tickets difficult to sell due to the lackluster home schedules. Yet in the profit sharing era, schools need to play these road games against quality opponents to bring in money to build rosters. There is no clear answer to the situation. There may never be answers in the Sun Belt if the coaches and and the Sun Belt Conference do not find a way to work together. The current situation is not good in any way especially for players and fans.