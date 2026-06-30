Final Grades for Southern Miss Athletics in 2025-2026

Written by Devin Witson | @Witson___

The 25-26 athletic calendar has come to an end for Southern Miss. While success was shown for programs such as baseball and softball, missed chances seemed all to be the theme of this year when looking back at a glance. Here’s BigGoldNation’s gradebook for the 25-26 season for Southern Miss Athletics.

Football: B

“Flip the Script” was the motto for Southern Miss football during the 2025 season. While the Golden Eagles were able to get off to a 7-2 start early on, the late season skid saw football finish the year at 7-6 overall and 2nd in the Sun Belt West. While a 7-6 season doesn’t truly “Flip the Script”. It was a much needed change for Southern Miss football to have after recent years. What also doesn’t help football is having the 10th ranked recruiting class in the conference. Former head coach Charles Huff’s departure to Memphis changed a lot of things. New Head Coach Blake Anderson and staff have a lot of work to be do in this upcoming season after all the departures.

Men’s Basketball: B-

Turning around a more than lackluster 24-25 season that was one to forget for Jay Ladner, Southern Miss basketball bounced back well. Finishing the year at 19-16 overall with a 9-9 record in conference play would’ve bounced this grade to a C+, but Southern Miss’ SBC tournament run bumps this up to a B-. Being the 8th seed in the conference tournament, and just almost being conference champions shows promise within the program this year. The injury bug didn’t help at times, but a not too shabby a year for Ladner’s men.

Women’s Basketball: C-

Missy Bilderback’s first year wasn’t awful, but there’s room to improve. Finishing the year 15-16 overall with a 8-10 record in conference play isn’t ideal for year one of a coaching tenure. Bilderback still has a good foundation to build upon after a strong recruiting class from this season. Injuries really derailed any momentum during the season.

Baseball: B+

10 years straight of 40 win seaons for Southern Miss Baseball only continues to set the standard for Southern Miss Athletics overall. It was the first time since the C-USA days that Southern Miss did a clean sweep of the Sun Belt in both the regular season and the conference tournament, marking the third time in four years that the Golden Eagles have won the conference in some fashion. If that were the heights the fansbase now accepts, this would seem as a clear cut A. However, it is not. The Hattiesburg regional is where the grade drops down. A loss to Little Rock, the four seed, to open the regional was signs of a bad bad things ro come. Another loss to Virginia sent the Golden Eagles home early in their own regionalis and leaves the 2026 season with a bad taste in the fan’s mouth.

Softball: A-

To make a jump from a 2025 season that saw Southern Miss finish 23-29 overall to prove everyone wrong is great for softball. Being listed as 11th in the preseason polls to then turn it around fully by finishing the year 33-24 and 3rd in the conference is a major step forward for the program. What could’ve made this grade better is if Southern Miss didn’t finish the year being swept by UL Monroe, and then being handed an early exit in the conference championships by South Alabama. Still, a heck of a turnaround for the ladies on the diamond.

The Final Verdict

Southern Miss Athletics: B

While the highs were definitely there for each program throughout the year, the lows really showed. Missed opportunities and chances to close out for Baseball, Football, and Softball could’ve boosted my own personal grade for this season in review. Potential is still there and growing for both basketball programs, but execution is key in the next athletic year for the Golden Eagles to really capitalize on missed opportunities in this past year.