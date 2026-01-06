Johnson earns Sun Belt Player of the Week honors

By: Luke Matheson

Southern Miss graduate guard Jakayla Johnson continues to set the standard in Sun Belt play.

Johnson was named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after posting her fourth consecutive game with 20 or more points, leading the Golden Eagles to a strong start in league action.

The Clinton, Mississippi native opened the week with a 26-point performance against Arkansas State, shooting 6 of 11 from the field and converting 14 free throws. She followed that effort with a 30-point outburst in Southern Miss’ win over Troy, going 11 of 20 from the floor and knocking down four 3-pointers.

In addition to her scoring production, Johnson is tied for second in the Sun Belt with four double-doubles, underscoring her all-around impact on the floor.

Through the opening stretch of Sun Belt play, Johnson leads the conference in scoring at 24.0 points per game and is the only player in the league to score 20 or more points in a conference contest this season.