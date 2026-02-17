Southern Miss Announces Home-and-Home Football Series With UConn

Southern Miss announced Tuesday it has signed a home-and-home football series with UConn, beginning with a game in Hattiesburg during the 2026 season.

The Golden Eagles and Huskies will open the two-game series Sept. 19, 2026, at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The series will conclude Nov. 3, 2029, in Storrs, Connecticut.

The 2026 matchup will mark the first football meeting between Southern Miss and UConn.

With the addition of UConn, Southern Miss’ 2026 non-conference schedule is set. The Golden Eagles will open the season Sept. 5 at home against Alcorn State before traveling to face Auburn on Sept. 12. After hosting UConn on Sept. 19, Southern Miss will wrap up its non-conference slate Sept. 26 at Tulane.