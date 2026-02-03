Southern Miss Baseball Announces Fourth Straight Season Ticket Sellout for 2026

Southern Miss Athletics announced Monday that the Golden Eagles have sold out their baseball season ticket allotment for the fourth straight year at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field, including a program record for standing-room-only season tickets.

With season tickets no longer available, the Southern Miss Ticket Office said a limited number of bleacher and standing-room-only tickets will be sold for all home single games this season. Some group deck availability also remains for the 2026 campaign.

Southern Miss also announced the return of its Home Field Ticket Return program, which allows season ticket holders to return unused tickets to the ticket office in exchange for non-monetary membership point credit. Returned tickets can then be resold to fans, with proceeds supporting Southern Miss athletics programs.

Eagle Club members will have the first opportunity to purchase returned tickets by logging into their online account and visiting the Baseball Single Game page. Any unclaimed tickets will be made available to the general public on game day.

Fans interested in future season ticket opportunities are encouraged to join the season ticket wait list. Southern Miss officials said the wait list is prioritized when season tickets become available.

The Golden Eagles open the 2026 season at home on Friday, Feb. 13, hosting UC Santa Barbara. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

For more information on tickets, fans can visit SouthernMiss.com/Tickets, call 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or 601-266-5418, or visit the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office at the corner of Golden Eagle Avenue and West 4th Street during normal business hours.