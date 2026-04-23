Southern Miss carries momentum into weekend series at South Alabama

Southern Miss is on a four game winning streak as they head to South Alabama to face a tough Jaguars squad. The Jaguars who are on a three game winning streak themselves, having won their last two series and was within an out of taking two of three at Coaatal Carolina. Stanky Field is not an easy venue for visiting teams to win in. The Golden Eagles will need to be clicking on all cylinders if they want to come away with a series win and continue to build momentum as the postseason comes into view. The Golden Eagles, at this moment, are currently sitting at #10 in the RPI according to Warren Nolan. South Alabma sits at #79 but a series win over Southeen Miss could help bolster their postseason hopes and move them to second in the Sun Belt Conference where USM currently sits. With ten teams all within three games of each other, the magnitude of this series gets even bigger because the top eight in the Standings make the SBC Tournament in Montgomery with the top two teams receiving a bye. These are two rivals who have much more than pride to play for this weekend.

The Jaguars pitching staff has been pretty good this season with a combined 4.49 ERA. Teams are hitting only .249 off them. It will be a challenge for the Southeen Miss hitters. An interesting stat is in 347 innings they have given up 342 hits. The Golden Eagles will have their chances to get hits, the challenge will be hits with two outs and runners in scoring position which the Golden Eagles have done well during this four game winning streak. Continue the at bats the Golden Eagles have shown lately and they should see some success at the plate this weekend.

The Jaguars have been a potent team at the plate this season. South Alabama has a combined .289 batting average and have successfully stolen thirty nine bases. It’s not just small ball however, they have hit fourty one home runs and an eye popping seventy-seven doubles. This squad can hit. The Golden Eagles have seemed to find their weekend rotation. Harris, Sunstrom, and Clark give thw Golden Eagles three starters who have the stuff to shut down any team. They key this weekend will be how far can they get into the games and who from the bullpen will step up. Both Och, Armistead, and Sivley have seemed to fine tune things lately and moving Crabtree to relief has seemed to give him new life. If the young arms continue to develop, Coach Christian Ostrander will have plenty of options late in games and can play matchups at any point. Fans have come to expect a certain level from Golden Eagle pitching and that is beginning to be seen on a regular basis game in and game out. Southern Miss has a combined 2.39 ERA and teams are hitting .247 against the staff.

When two rivals who are only ninety miles apart face off, it is more than just bragging rights. It is about recruitment and this season it is about second place in the SBC. Southern Miss is playing well. South Alabama is playing well. Something has to give way this weekend in Mobile as two rivals meet again. Game one first pitch is set for Friday at 6:30 P.M.