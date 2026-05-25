Southern Miss set to host NCAA Hattiesburg Regional

Written by Devin Witson | @Witson___

After completing a clean sweep of the Sun Belt in both the regular season and the conference championship, the NCAA has announced that Hattiesburg will host city once more as Southern Miss will host the 2026 Hattiesburg Regional.

For the fifth time in program history, the Golden Eagles will host a regional today found out which teams will join them at the Pete.

Southern Miss earned the hosting bid thanks to a 44-15 season, the tenth consecutive 40-win season for the program, alongside an RPI rating of 12, and the third-highest non-conference RPI in the country.

The Hattiesburg regional includes Virginia from the ACC, Jacksonville State from C-USA, and Little Rock from the Ohio Valley. Southern Miss’ first game will be against the Trojans at 1 P.M. on Friday.

The winner of the regional will move on to face the winner of the Gainesville regional, which consists of Florida, Miami, Troy, and Rider.