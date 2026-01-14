Southern Miss Unveils Promotional Lineup for Loaded 2026 Home Baseball Schedule

By: Luke Matheson

Southern Miss baseball fans will have no shortage of reasons to pack Pete Taylor Park this spring.The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced its promotional schedule Tuesday for the Golden Eagles’ 28-game home slate during the 2026 season, pairing marquee matchups with a full calendar of fan-focused events at “The Pete.”

Southern Miss enters the season with national expectations, earning preseason rankings of No. 20 from D1Baseball.com and No. 23 from Perfect Game. Those expectations will be tested immediately, as the Golden Eagles open the season at home against UC Santa Barbara on Friday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m

The opening weekend series (Feb. 13–15) marks the first-ever baseball meetings between Southern Miss and the preseason-ranked Gauchos. The middle game of the series will feature “Super Saturday,” which coincides with a doubleheader basketball day on campus.Beyond opening weekend, the 2026 home schedule features a blend of high-profile non-conference opponents and key Sun Belt matchups. Southern Miss will host Alabama, Mississippi State and Ole Miss on consecutive Tuesdays, giving fans three straight weeks of SEC baseball under the lights in Hattiesburg. Arkansas State will also visit Pete Taylor Park and is expected to be much improved in 2026, adding another quality midweek test.Non-conference series include three-game sets against Nicholls and North Alabama, along with home games versus Southeastern Louisiana, New Orleans and Tulane. In league play, the Golden Eagles will welcome Troy, App State, Texas State, ULM and Georgia Southern for Sun Belt Conference series.The promotional calendar begins Feb. 24 against Alabama with “Fan DJ Night,” allowing fans to submit song requests to be played throughout the game.

Mississippi State visits on March 3 for a “Gold Out Game,” with fans encouraged to wear gold and help turn the ballpark into a sea of Southern Miss colors.March also brings Youth Sports Night (March 4 vs. Nicholls), Legacy and Legends Weekend (March 6–8 vs. North Alabama), and a Black Out Game against Ole Miss on March 10. Legacy and Legends Weekend will welcome former Golden Eagle players back to Pete Taylor Park to celebrate the program’s rich history.One of the most anticipated weekends of the season arrives March 20–22 against Troy, highlighted by Parrothead Day on Saturday, March 21. The Golden Eagles will wear special Parrothead jerseys, with live music from Lloyd Munn and the Forecasters before first pitch.Other notable promotions include Military Appreciation Weekend against App State (March 27–29), a Stripe Out game versus Southeastern Louisiana (March 31), Baseball Bingo against New Orleans (April 7), and a bobblehead giveaway weekend during the Texas State series (April 17–19). That weekend also features Seymour Sidekicks Day, offering free admission for Sidekicks members.Breast Cancer Awareness Weekend, branded as “Pack the Pete in Pink,” is set for May 1–3 against ULM, while Senior Weekend will close the regular season May 14–16 against Georgia Southern, honoring the 2026 senior class.

Fan-favorite traditions also return, including baseball card giveaways on Sundays, Kids Run the Bases after Sunday games, and a 50/50 raffle at every home contest.

Eagle Club members and season ticket holders can purchase single-game tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 20, with tickets opening to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 22, at SouthernMiss.com/Tickets. The Home Field Ticket Return program will also be available again for the 2026 season.

With national rankings, big-name opponents and one of the most extensive promotional slates in recent memory, Southern Miss baseball is set for another electric spring at Pete Taylor Park.