The Fans Make Pete Taylor Park Special And Magical

There are not many things in the Pine Belt that rival a midweek game or weekend series at Pete Taylor Park. “The Pete” as it’s commonly known is more than just the place where Southern Miss plays, it is a gathering and reunion spot where thousands of fans dressed in the black and gold go to enjoy fun, food, and fellowship. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that Southern Miss is a nationally recongnied as a top 20 collegiate baseball program. What makes “The Pete” so special? Let’s dive into that…..

The Southern Miss fanbase knows their baseball. Yes, they arem loud and is not afraid to heckle the opposing team for any reason. There will be no “safe spaces” for the vistors from California this weekend. However, when the game is on the line or there is a big at bat happening, the crowd knows when to get quiet and loud without anyone telling them or instructing them to do so. Many times there are big moments at the plate and the fans crank things up louder or find reasons to get under the pitcher’s skin. In the 2022 Hattiesburg Regional facing LSU, the tiger pitcher had an odd delivery and the fans were really just wearing him out verbally. The fans, in this writer’s opinion, worked a balk out of the righty that scoresd a run. The best moment at Pete Taylor Park was when Southern Miss lost to Tennessee in game three of the NCAA Super Regional. That was Scott Berry’s last game and the fans gave him the ovation he deserved. Sure, people were upset the Golden Eagles lost. Yet, after the game as Coach Berry walked to the outfield to speak to his team for the last time, there was nothing but clapping, applause, and chants of “Thank You 40” from a fanbase who wanted Berry to know how special he was to them. You learn most about people in defeat and that moment showed how special things are in “Baseburg”.

It was stated earlier this week that the University of California at Santa Barbara (UCSB) skipper was pumping music and noise into his stadium to get prepared for what his team will face this weekend at “The Pete”. While that is probably smart, the challenge has been cast. If you thought the 16 oz Lounge and the Right Field Roost were tough before, let the games begin. I would not want to be a member of the UCDB pitching staff this weekend. These fans have been waiting since June of last year to get back out there and enjoy a game. That’s seven long months of built up heckling ready to be unleashed on the Gauchos in the bullpen.There are no “safe spaces” in the visitor’s bullpen.

Another season is upon us and it should be exciting. There are high expectations for Southern Miss Baseball. The weekend can’t get here quick enough as the Golden Eagles host the Gauchos of UCSB for a three game series. Game one will start Friday at 4 p.m.