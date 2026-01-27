The Key To Success For Southern Miss Baseball
Southern Miss had the depth of arms to have, perhaps, its best starting rotation since Coach Ostrander arrived in Hattiesburg....
A way too early fielding/lineup prediction for the 2026 Golden Eagle baseball team....
Former Golden Eagles Mo Arnold and two others were named in a federal indictment involving point shaving....
Southern Miss has hired final coach for the 2026-2027 season....
A stacked schedule,high expectations, and a fan friendly environment have become the norm for Southern Miss Baseball....
A four gane road swing will test the SBC leading Golden Eagles....
Southern Miss HC Blake Anderson announces additions to his staff for the 2026 season....
Southern Miss faces another tough schedule as they look towards another postseason run....
New Southern Miss HC Blake Anderson and staff iff to a fast start rebuilding the roster....
The Golden Eagles move to 11-7, 5-1 in SBC play after a season sweep of ULM....
The Golden Eagles look to rebuild the trenches with many transferring out or eligibility up....
By: Luke Matheson Southern Miss graduate guard Jakayla Johnson continues to set the standard in Sun Belt play. Johnson was named the Sun Belt...
New Southern Miss HC Blake Anderson and staff are putting a focus on the JUCO ranks to rebuild the roster....
Southern Miss expected to host recruits this weekend. Who is visiting Hattiesburg? BGN members know.......
New Southern Miss HC Blake Anderson chats with Sr Transfer QB Braylon Braxton after being named to the position....
The Golden Eagles picked up their first road conference win of the season at ULM....
Southern Miss travels to ULM for the first road SBC contest the season....
New Southeen Miss HC Blake Anderson faces a tough task rebuilding the 2026 Golden Eagles....
Photo Courtesy Aimee Cronan/Tbe Gazeebo Gazette...
The 2025 season didn’t end the way Southern Miss would’ve hoped for as the Golden Eagles fell to Western Kentucky 27-16 in the New Orleans bowl....
Devin Witson sits down with WKU reporter Eli Thompson ahead of the New Orleans Bowl....
The Golden Eagles open SBC play with a split at home....
New USM HC Blake Anderson will need to replace coaches and players heading into 2026....
By: Luke Matheson As Southern Miss turns its attention toward the New Orleans Bowl and begins its first week of preparations under newly named head...
Blake Anderson named new Head Coach for Southern Miss Football...