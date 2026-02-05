What to Know: A Look Inside Southern Miss Softball Ahead of the 2026 Season

It’s that time of year as Southern Miss softball is set to get underway for the 2026 season. The Golden Eagles start their season with the Black & Gold Challenge on February 6th. Southern Miss will face teams such as UAB, SEMO, Liscomb, and longtime rival Louisiana Tech.

But before the season gets fully underway, here’s some things to know about the Golden Eagles ahead of the new season.

Hannah Christian Named to Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

Hannah Christian leads the way in this season’s preview. The sophomore was named by the conference Wednesday morning. In her Freshman season, Christian led the team with a .350 batting average, 55 hits and 30 runs scored. She went on to set the longest hitting streak by a freshman in program history with 15. That is the most hits by a freshman in program history with 55 and she was named First Team All-Sun Belt for her efforts.

A Battle for State Supremacy?

Last season saw Southern Miss go 1-1 vs Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Southern Miss found success at home vs. the Rebel in walk-off fashion and hope to do the same on the road in Oxford. The Golden Eagles will look to bounce back against the Bulldogs after suffering a 9-1 loss in five innings on the road in Starkville last season.

Tournaments, Tournaments, Tournaments

Southern Miss finds themselves in a good bit of tournaments for the 2026 season. From the Black & Gold Classic mentioned earlier in the preview, the Golden Eagles find themselves in the LA Tech Tournament taking place February 20th through 22nd, the Hub City Classic which they’ll face teams the likes of Jackson State, Morehead State and UTC from February 27th through March 1st, and the University of North Florida/Jacksoville University Tournament on March 6th through 8th.

Do the Numbers Lie?

Southern Miss find themselves ranked at 11th in this year’s edition of the conference’s preseason polls. The Golden Eagles will have some fuel to use for the new season to prove the predictions wrong. Will they? We will know much more about this squad after the Black & Gold Classic this weekend at the Southern Miss Softabll Complex.

By: Devin Witson