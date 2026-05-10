2027 Texas OL Malik Dismuke Commits to Louisiana Tech

Malik Dismuke officially announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday.

Dismuke, a 2027 interior offensive lineman out of Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, becomes the second commitment in Louisiana Tech’s 2027 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound prospect told BleedTechBlue.com that the Bulldogs stood out because of the program’s atmosphere and people.

“I feel like La Tech was the best fit for me because of the culture throughout the team and coaches. It’s definitely somewhere I want to be!” Dismuke said.

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