All-OVC Slugger Ian McCubbin Headed to Ruston

The Diamond Dogs secured a commitment from Morehead State transfer outfielder Ian McCubbin, adding a proven, power-hitting presence to the lineup with one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound right-handed slugger didn’t need long to explain what drew him to Ruston. “Man, it just felt like home,” McCubbin told BleedTechBlue.com.

The feeling makes sense — McCubbin is exactly the kind of player Tech needed. In 45 games for the Eagles this spring, he slashed .360/.414/.680 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, and 55 RBI, earning First Team All-OVC honors for his efforts. The production wasn’t just impressive — it was consistent, high-leverage damage from a hitter who knows how to barrel a baseball.

With one season left to make his mark, McCubbin arrives in Ruston ready to make it count.

FILM

I’m entering the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility. D1 stats below:



1 year of eligibility



1st team all OVC



OF 6'2 210lb



2026 Stats:

AB: 175

BA: .360

OPS: 1.094

HR: 13

2B: 11

3B: 3

RBI: 55

SLG: .680

OBP: .414@Samkratz3 @64Analytics pic.twitter.com/mSP3aGNoea — ian mccubbin (@ianmccubbin2023) May 23, 2026

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

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