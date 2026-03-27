Back Home for a Bounce-Back: Bulldogs Face Missouri State

Louisiana Tech returns home this weekend looking to get back on track as it hosts Missouri State in a key Conference USA series at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.

Game Times

Friday: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 2:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m.

Head coach Josh Taylor’s squad enters the weekend in a tough stretch, having dropped five straight to fall to 17–15 overall and 3–6 in conference play. During the skid, the Bulldogs have struggled offensively, managing just five total runs across those five games.

Despite the recent struggles, sophomore Elena Heng has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. The Airline product is hitting an impressive .429 and has recorded a hit in 26 of Tech’s 32 games this season, consistently setting the tone offensively.

In the circle, Allie Floyd continues to lead the way. The senior right-hander owns a 2.57 ERA over 92.2 innings pitched and surpassed 550 career innings last weekend at Jacksonville State, further cementing her role as the staff’s anchor.

Missouri State Preview (14–15, 3–6 C-USA)

Conference Results:

at WKU — Swept

vs. Kennesaw State — Won 2 of 3

at Delaware — Lost 2 of 3

Key Hitters:

Riley Baber — .351, 4 HR, 18 RBI

Brynn Romine — .338, 8 RBI

Lauren Rowland — .314, 3 HR, 19 RBI

Key Pitchers:

Emily Koranda — 7–7, 2.54 ERA

Makenzi Swick — 3–3, 4.60 ERA

With both teams sitting at 3–6 in conference play, this weekend’s series carries added importance as each looks to gain ground in the C-USA standings.

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