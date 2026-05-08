BC and Nick Brown Talk DBU Series, Liberty Weekend, and Ryan Ivey Interview

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Thursday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC and Nick Brown break down the Diamond Dogs’ series at Dallas Baptist, preview this weekend’s matchup with Liberty, and share an interview with Ryan Ivey.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 35

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