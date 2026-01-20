Bookhart Finds Home in Ruston, Commits to Louisiana Tech

Demario Bookhart has announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech.

Bookhart, a transfer defensive back from South Carolina State, will arrive in Ruston with three years of eligibility remaining.

Explaining his decision to choose the Bulldogs, Bookhart told BleedTechBlue.com, “From the moment I stepped off the plane, I felt at home. The coaches, the environment, and the entire staff all felt right. I knew this was the place for me.”

