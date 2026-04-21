Brittani Wells Signs with Lady Techsters, Brings Veteran Experience

Brittani Wells officially signed with the Lady Techsters on Tuesday afternoon, marking an exciting new chapter in her athletic career.

Welcome to the family🩵❤️@bwells2023 is a Lady Techster👏 pic.twitter.com/eaLlSfpCkP — Lady Techsters (@LATechWBB) April 21, 2026

Wells, a transfer guard from UT Martin, will arrive in Ruston with one year of eligibility remaining, bringing experience and versatility to the Lady Techsters’ backcourt.

Explaining her decision, Wells told BleedTechBlue.com, “The winning culture and the connections I already have within the program are the reasons I chose LA Tech. The entire staff made me feel valued and showed genuine belief in me throughout the recruiting process. Having previously played under Coach Caleb also made the transition feel seamless—it already feels like home.”

During her junior season with the Skyhawks, Wells averaged 8.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds while logging an impressive 35.8 minutes per game. The Lakeland, Tennessee native also showcased her efficiency, shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc and 83 percent from the free-throw line.

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